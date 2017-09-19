»»TUSCALOOSA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL STUDENTS HONOR LONGTIME SECRETARY

Fall Friday nights mean high school football, and one of those nights is dedicated to homecoming.

And at Tuscaloosa Christian School, the Warriors used their halftime ceremony Friday for something special.

With minutes left before halftime, TCS Secretary Sue Elkins helped the homecoming court get ready, just like she does every year. But what she didn’t know was that she’d be getting the crown.

Senior girls at TCS said they decided at their last homecoming that they wanted to honor Elkins, who’s been with the school since 1972.

“This is a shock,” Elkins said. “I’ve been doing it many years, telling everybody else what to do and who is going to be the queen, don’t tell anyone until that night. … I was shocked, that’s all I can say.”