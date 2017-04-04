»»TUSCALOOSA CHILDREN’S THEATRE PERFORMS CLASSIC MUSICAL

This Friday, the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre will be performing James and the Giant Peach Jr. Students from all over Tuscaloosa County are apart of the play.

There are three shows this season and Friday’s show will be the final one of the 2016-2017 season. There are 68 kids in the show.

“It is very much based on the book we all remember by Roald Dahl, it uses that narrator that is kind of that author in the show,” Play director Adam Miller said. “And then we have two James’, not just one, but two. We’re actually splitting the role, so depending on what day you come, you’ll either see one James or the other.”

James and the Giant Peach Jr. is a musical about courage and self-discovery for a new generation. The shows will be April 7 at 7:30 p.m., April 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and April 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre website.