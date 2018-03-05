»»TUSCALOOSA CELEBRATES DR. SEUSS’S BIRTHDAY

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator David Williams III

Today, schools across the country celebrated Read Across America day as well as Dr. Seuss day.

Continuing a 30 year tradition, students at Verner Elementary School dressed as a character from their favorite book. They marched around the school in creative costumes to celebrate their love for Dr. Seuss and reading. While it may be difficult to keep students interested in reading, Principal Beth Curtis said reading is the foundation for a student’s success.

“We know it starts with the teachers and its contagious,” said Curtis. “So if the teachers support the reading and get them excited, they are going to do some reading. So they are reading everyday at school and every night at home and we are lucky to have some fabulous parents who support our reading program so they continue what we are doing at school in their homes.”

Curtis said that so far this year 51,000 books have been checked out by Verner students.

At Beulah Elementary School they also celebrated the special occasion with their Adopt a School partner the Radiology Clinic. Faculty and staff at the school, along with the Radiology Clinic read to the entire student body. Several visitors from the clinic went to individual classrooms to read and the clinic also surprised the school with their Adopt a School check for $5,000 which can be used for any of the school’s needs.

“Well the radiology clinic not only is generous with the monetary funding to our school, but they give their time in so many ways out to our school,” said Nita Mcallister, the Adopt a School coordinator for Beulah elementary. “They read to our students, they enjoy having lunches with our students, they have a job shadowing program with our students.”

Michael Devenny, a radiologist at the clinic, said they wanted to do whatever they could to foster great oppertunities at Beulah elementary.

“They can’t have enough,” said Devenny. “So anything we can do to help spark that and help broaden the world that they’re living in right here at Beulah elementary, that they can reach out into the rest of the world, oh my gosh, what a wonderful opportunity to be a part of.”

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox also got in on the fun. He stopped by Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and read his favorite book, The Cat in the Hat, to students.

WVUA’s Lynn Brooks stopped by Verner Elementary School to read her favorite book, My Big Dog, to Carolyn Lowery’s first grade students. Lowery encourages her students to read every day at school and at home. The class features a weekly “super reader” and the student reads a book of their choice to the entire class.

WVUA’s Chelsea Barton spent time with kindergarten students at Fayette Elementary School reading her favorite book, Green Eggs and Ham. The student’s teacher Mrs. Schultz made look alike green eggs and ham for Chelsea and the students to enjoy.