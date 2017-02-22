»»TUSCALOOSA CANDIDATE FORUMS BEGIN THURSDAY

Over the next two weeks, the city of Tuscaloosa will offer opportunities for residents to come greet the possible candidates for Tuscaloosa City Council.

Two candidate forums will be hosted by the League of Women Voters.

On Thursday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the first event features mayoral and City Council candidates. The following Monday, from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m., the City of Tuscaloosa Board of Education candidates will also be in attendance.

These events will be hosted at the River Market, and both forums are free and open to the public.