»»TUSCALOOSA BUSINESSES TEAM UP TO HELP HURRICANE HARVEY VICTIMS

Spiller Furniture locations, Faye’s Fabrics in Northport, and Tuscaloosa’s One Place are all accepting donations to send to Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

However, they are not taking used clothing or bedding.

The big focus is on cleaning supplies.

These locations are also teaming up with High Socks for Hope.

Shane Spiller with Spiller Furniture says, they just want to do something to help.

“Seeing the disaster that hit the Houston area and recently going through a disaster here in our area has helped us to empathize with people in Houston on what they’re going through,” he told WVUA 23.

You can visit High Socks for Hope’s Facebook page for a complete list of items being accepted.