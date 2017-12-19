»»TUSCALOOSA BARNYARD OFFERS A COUNTRY TAKE ON CHRISTMAS

If you’re looking to bring a little country into your Christmas celebration this year, Tuscaloosa Barnyard has you covered.

TUSCALOOSA BARNYARD When: 5-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Where: 11453 Turner Bridge Road, Tuscaloosa

What: Christmas lights, petting zoo, bottle-feeding animals, hay rides, photos with Country Santa and more

How much: $15 per person

“There’s lots of places in town that you can go look at lights, and of course places you can go and see Santa Claus,” said Tuscaloosa Barnyard owner Kami Kombs. “But with us, bringing the animals into it opens up a whole other avenue for families to enjoy Christmas.”

The barnyard is situated on about 15 acres of land off Turner Bridge Road in Tuscaloosa, and Kombs said it takes about six weeks every year to put up the more than 200,000 Christmas lights.

At the farm, you’ll find kids, college students and even grandparents out enjoying the scenery and activities.

“It’s very family oriented,” Kombs said. “We cater to everybody from 1 year up to 99.”

Country Christmas is open for its final event of the year Friday and Saturday, but the Tuscaloosa Barnyard is open for parties, field trips and more year-round.