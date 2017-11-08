»»TUSCALOOSA ASKING FOR HELP NAMING NEW SCHOOLS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kate Silvey

The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education is looking to the community for help naming two new schools.

As part of a $170 million plan to modernize city schools, two new schools are being built within the Tuscaloosa City Schools district. Currently, these schools are referred to as Eastern Elementary School and Northern Middle School. However, TCS is asking community members to share their ideas for names for these two schools via an online poll.

A poll on the Tuscaloosa City Schools’ website asks participants to suggest a name for either school, and then explain why their suggestion would be fitting. According to their website, representatives are to review the results and provide the proposals to the superintendent for consideration.

These two new schools will be built in addition to the 23 schools already within TCS, which serve a total of 10,418 students.

Those with ideas for names for these new schools can go to Tuscaloosa City Schools’ website here,

scroll down to the “new school name survey” link, and submit their suggestions.