»»TUSCALOOSA APPROVES ROAD IMPROVEMENTS AT SITE OF NEW APARTMENTS

The Tuscaloosa City Council voted to do some road improvements at the future site of Jackson II Apartments on the west side of Tuscaloosa.

The move comes after a traffic study taking a look at the intersection of 26th Avenue East and Skyland Boulevard, near Townsend Nissan.

Those findings showed several improvements would be necessary on the road where the 90-unit complex will be built, including turning lanes leading into the complex. That addition will cost about $400,000.

“This road is a cut-through road,” said Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry. “We feel that doing this improvement will hopefully give residents who live there a little more ease.”

Jackson II Apartments is the second of two planned phases intended to replace Delaware Jackson Apartments. Jackson I is located on 21st Street in West Tuscaloosa.