»»TUSCALOOSA AND NORTHPORT LEADERS HEADED TO MONTGOMERY FOR DRIVE-IN

Some Tuscaloosa City leaders are headed to Montgomery for the Montgomery Drive-In on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The annual Drive-In is a meeting with state leaders that gives West Alabama leaders a chance to be heard. Leaders from Tuscaloosa and Northport will attend the event.

There will be a wide range of topics discussed.

“There are a lot of hot button issues affecting the state but, affecting this area in particular,” said Jim Paige, CEO of Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama said. “And so we’ll go down and have one on one dialogue with many of our lawmakers from this area and other officials from around the state talking about education issues that certainly affect us, mental health, the prison reform issues that are going on right now. Workforce development, transportation, tax reform, I mean it’s a laundry list of issues that we’re addressing while we’re there.”