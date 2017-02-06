»»TUSCALOOSA AMPHITHEATER ANNOUNCES 3 MORE ACTS FOR SUMMER SERIES

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has three more acts planned for this year.

Today the City of Tuscaloosa and Red Mountain Entertainment announced the concerts, coming this summer as part of the 2017 Coca Cola Concert Series. They are:

April 29: Jaheim with Leela James, Eric Benet and Daley. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Jaheim with Leela James, Eric Benet and Daley. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. May 6: Soundgarden. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Soundgarden. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. May 16: John Legend: Tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

Other concerts in the series include: