»»TUSCALOOSA ACADEMY STUDENTS TEAM UP WITH CRIMSON VILLAGE FOR GOOD CAUSE

Tuscaloosa Academy students had a different learning experience outside of the classroom this past month.

Students had the opportunity to team up with Crimson Village, an assisted living center at the Capstone, to help make mats for the homeless.

Teens and residents worked together in an assembly line to flatten and roll plastic bags and crochet them into mats.

The mats were then distributed to the homeless so they could have a comfortable place to sleep.

One student said that the experience was a valuable one, as she got to know many new people at the assisted living center.

Residents at the assisted living community were overjoyed by the interaction with the students and the students said they felt lucky to be there.