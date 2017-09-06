»»TUSCALOOSA ACADEMY HIRES BARRY SANDERSON

Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa native Barry Sanderson is now the leader of the Tuscaloosa Academy boys basketball program.

Sanderson, the son of former Alabama men’s basketball coach Wimp Sanderson, has been an assistant coach in both the SEC and ACC. He replaces John David Smelzer who stepped down. Smelzer will stay on as TA’s head girls basketball coach.

Sanderson’s assistant coaching jobs include the University of South Carolina, Wake Forest, Lipscomb University, East Carolina University and the University of Arkansas Little Rock.