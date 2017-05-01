»»TUSCALERT OFFERS CUSTOMIZED WEATHER ALERTS

It’s important to stay updated when severe weather hits, and now there’s a new weather alert system designed with Tuscaloosa County in mind.

TUSC ALERT What: Severe weather notification system

For who: Anyone with an email or cellphone who’d like receiving severe weather notifications

Sign up

TuscAlert offers residents weather alerts sent directly to your email or phone. Users can pick and choose which warnings they want, and how they’d like being contacted during any severe weather event.

Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency Director Rob Roberson said the system is a great way for residents to stay updated when the weather gets unpredictable.

“With this time of year, there’s a lot of weather uncertainty,” he said. “Things change so quickly, it’s critical that we get a modern communication device like this to be able to reach people where they want to be reached, with what information they want. And that’s what TuscAlert does.”