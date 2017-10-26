»»TURNING POINT CANDLELIGHT VIGIL RAISES AWARENESS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Olivia Whitmire

Our state sits at the top of a terrible list; Alabama is ranked fourth nationally in domestic violence crimes and problems.

But nonprofits like Tuscaloosa’s Turning Point are trying to change that.

Turning Point hosted a candlelight vigil ceremony Wednesday evening to remember and honor victims and survivors of domestic violence and to create awareness about this growing issue.

The evening included a speech from former Alabama First Lady Dianne Bentley, survivor testimonials and a moment of silence.

The main message from every speech? No matter what your situation, you have value and are loved, and your situation can get better.

Turning Point helps men, women and children who need help escaping domestic violence or are victims of sexual assault. If you feel you are in need of assistance or have questions about your situation, please contact Turning Point’s 24-hour hotline at 205-758-0808.