»»TUESDAY EVENING SHOOTING VICTIM UNCOOPERATIVE WITH POLICE

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for the person responsible for shooting at 21-year-old in the leg Tuesday evening, despite protests from the victim.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue, and police said they found the victim with a non life-threatening injury to his leg. Investigators said they believe the shooting happened at a different location, and that the victim drove to the location he was found.

When interviewed at the hospital, investigators said the victim would not give any details or provide any information concerning the shooting, and advised police he would not assist in the investigation.

The case is pending further contact with the victim, authorities said.