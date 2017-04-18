»»TUCKER OUSTED FROM TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION

TUSCALOOSA – Longtime incumbent Earnestine Tucker, a 14-year veteran of the Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education, was ousted from her position representing District 2 by political newcomer Kendra Williams at the conclusion of Tuesday’s runoff elections.

The final results from all three runoff elections are:

Board of Education, District No. 1

Que Chandler – 310 votes & 44.80%

Matt Wilson – 382 votes & 55.20%

Board of Education, District No. 2

Earnestine Tucker – 215 votes & 44.15%

Kendra Williams – 272 votes & 55.85%

Board of Education, District No. 5

Beth Cleino Allaway – 319 votes & 42.82%

Erica Grant – 426 votes & 57.18%

These numbers do not include provisional ballots, which will be counted and added to the candidates totals on Tuesday, May 25th. However, election officials do not expect provisional ballot totals to change the outcome of any of the runoff elections.

The new members and president will be sworn in and take their positions on the Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education on May 22nd.