»»TRUMP CONGRATULATES IVEY IN PHONE CALL

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – President Donald Trump is congratulating Alabama’s new governor.

Trump called Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday night to congratulate her on becoming the state’s governor.

Ivey became governor after the sudden resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley. Bentley resigned amid an effort in the Alabama Legislature to impeach him.

Ivey’s office said the phone call lasted about five minutes.

According to her press office, Trump said he had heard good things about her from Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions and Ivey attended high school together in Wilcox County.

Ivey also received a congratulatory call from Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.