»»TRUCKLOAD OF DONATIONS HEADING TO ALBANY FROM TUSCALOOSA

A truck filled in Tuscaloosa with much-needed donations is headed for Albany, Georgia, where residents are still recovering from a devastating tornado.

Trip Powell, owner of Powell Oil Company, said he wanted to help as soon as he heard the news. So he began planning a trip with a truck full of donations.

Thanks to donation from the community and DCH Regional Medical Center, that truck took off for Albany this morning.

Powell said it was time to pay it forward after Tuscaloosa’s April 27, 2011, tornado.

Donations can still be made at the Buddy’s Food Mart on the west side of McFarland Boulevard, just across the Woolsey Finnell Bridge.

Requested items include nonperishable foods, toiletries, diapers, and gas and Visa gift cards.