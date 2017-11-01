»»TRUCKING INDUSTRY FACES DRIVER SHORTAGE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Westmoreland

About 50,000 truck drivers are needed by the end of the year because the industry is facing a nationwide shortage of drivers, according to the American Trucking Association.

This means job security for truck drivers will not be a problem, but pay might be.

“Drivers used to make a decent living in the trucking industry. There’s no money in trucking now. The trucking companies make all the money. The drivers make none,” said President of the Labor Council Jerome Irwin.

To motivate drivers, trucking fleets are offering better pay and other incentives. Consumers could see product shortages and higher prices if drivers aren’t hired.

Without truck drivers, the economy would fall apart, said the American Truck Association. Their website specifies that 3.5 million drivers are needed to meet the industry’s driver demand.

West Alabama residents interested in obtaining a trucking driver’s license have several options, including Tuscaloosa’s Shelton State Community College. They offer an eight-week program that certifies students who pass their permit exam.

The course costs $1,500 plus expenses, but financial assistance might be available for those who qualify.

For more information on how to sign up for classes visit their website right here.