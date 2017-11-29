»»TROOPERS INVESTIGATE FEWER TRAFFIC DEATHS OVER THANKSGIVING SEASON

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kate Silvey

Alabama State Troopers investigated six traffic deaths over this year’s Thanksgiving holiday season – 10 less than were reported last year.

From Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 26, Alabama State Troopers reported six fatalities from automobile accidents. Most were single-vehicle crashes, except for one incident involving a passenger vehicle and a train, which resulted in two fatalities. The crashes took place in Bibb, Sumter, Butler, and Autauga Counties.

During the Thanksgiving holiday season in 2016, Troopers investigated 16 traffic fatalities. This year, that number decreased, with two days resulting in zero fatalities.

In the days leading up to the Thanksgiving travel period, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) took to Twitter to promote safe driving through their hashtag #ArriveAliveAlabama.

Although the Thanksgiving holiday season is over, state troopers still encourage everyone to make safety a priority while driving.