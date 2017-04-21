»»TRIATHLON CHAMPIONSHIPS BRING IN ATHLETES FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY

Top college and high school triathletes from around the country are in Tuscaloosa today and Saturday for the annual USA Triathlon’s Collegiate Club and High School National Championships.

The event is centered around the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, with the swim portion taking place in the Black Warrior River, the run traveling down the Tuscaloosa RiverWalk and the bike route will be on Jack Warner Parkway and Rice Mine Road.

The races do mean road closures in the racing area.

Today, roads closed at 6 a.m. and are reopening around 2 p.m. The closures are:

Jack Warner Parkway from 28th Avenue to McFarland Boulevard

On and off ramps at McFarland Boulevard and Jack Warner Parkway.

28th Avenue from Jack Warner Parkway to University Boulevard

Tuscaloosa RiverWalk from Tuscaloosa Amphitheater to the River Market.

Saturday, roads close at 5 a.m. and open at 6 p.m. The closures are: