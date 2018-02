TRAIN DERAILMENT- Hale County Officials tell WVUA 23 news, at least one person has been injured after a train derailment in downtown Akron.

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden say the derailed car contained roofing pellets.

Weeden says only one car on the side track turned over.

According to Weeden, the man injured jumped off as it was turning over.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.