»»TRAIN CRASH IN BESSEMER CLAIMS LIFE OF PRO FISHERMAN

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Marcelle Peters

Bessemer authorities are investigating a fatal train crash involving a McCalla man that occurred at 11:25 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Kyle Brandon Mabrey, 42, a respiratory therapist at Children’s of Alabama and a professional bass angler, was identified as the victim.

Mabrey is survived by his wife, Beth, also a Children’s of Alabama team member, and their two children, Evan and Emma.

Authorities say Mabrey was traveling north on Interstate 459 towing a boat on a trailer connected to his SUV. Mabrey’s white Tahoe left the interstate right before Exit 1 and came to a stop at the railroad crossing at McAdory School Road when a Norfolk Southern train collided with the boat he was towing.

Authorities say it is unclear why the boat was still on the tracks when the train came and that the train track cross bars and lights were flashing.

WIAT 42 reported a statement released by Children’s of Alabama concerning the loss of Mabrey:

“Children’s of Alabama is saddened by the tragic loss of our staff member Kyle Mabrey. We express our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Elizabeth and their children Evan and Emma. Our entire Children’s family grieves with them.”

Fishing League Worldwide says Mabrey competed in the FLW Tournament from 2008-2012 and in 2016.

Friend and fellow tour professional, Brad Knight of Tennessee, started a gofundme account with the goal of $10,000 to support Mabrey’s widow and children. In the 19 hours the page has been up, it has already raised $11,150 by 107 people. A new goal has been set to $20,000.

Funeral arrangement will be announced on flwfishing.com when they become available.