»»TOYS FOR TOTS LOSES SEVERAL HUNDRED DOLLARS IN TOY DONATIONS DURING BREAK-IN

Toys for Tots says it will be replacing between $600 and $800 in radio-controlled helicopters and drones after a break-in two nights ago.

The helicopters and drones were going to older boys, said Toys for Tots Assistant to the Coordinator Ray Looney.

But the theft isn’t going to change the organization’s Christmas plans, Looney said.

“We’re going to do what we said we’re going to do for these families, period,” he said.

Toys for about a third of the 960 families being helped by Toys for Tots this year already have their presents boxed up to go, Looney said, but there’s still plenty of work left.

About 100 community donations boxes set up around West Alabama won’t be picked up for another week or two, so if you’re thinking about donating there are plenty of spots around town to do so. Toy distribution begins Dec. 15.

Signups to receive toys ended Monday.