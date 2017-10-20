»»TOYS FOR TOTS KICKS OFF SIGN UPS AND DONATIONS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Mason Estevez

West Alabama’s Toys for Tots has begun taking donations and filing applications for this year’s recipients.

Boxes will be placed at businesses all around West Alabama to collect donations. Cash donations can be made online at toysfortots.org.

Volunteer Ray Looney said more than 500 families have already signed up, which equals to around one thousand children.

“We go from newborn to 12 years of age so we need to know what we need in terms of toys early on. We will actually start bagging toys for families around the first of November,” Looney said.

Toys for Tots will be taking applications for recipients at the Mcdonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Parents and guardians will need to bring a photo ID and have their social security number ready.

They also must have a birth certificate and social security number for each child they wish to sign up.