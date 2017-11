TOYS FOR TOTS DROPOFF 7001 University Blvd. East

Cottondale, AL 35453

205-553-8040

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6022 is asking for donations for their Toys for Tots drive. The drive collects new, unwrapped toys to be gifted to less fortunate children during the holiday season. Toys can be dropped off Wednesday through Monday any time after 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 6022.