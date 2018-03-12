»»TOW TRUCKERS TURN OUT FOR THEIR BIGGEST FAN

A 9-year-old’s birthday party doesn’t usually star tow trucks, but that’s what Henry Patton wanted and that’s what he got over the weekend.

But his tow-truck themed party wouldn’t have been as amazing as it was without the help of about a dozen tow truck drivers from around West Alabama who showed up after Henry’s mom Cindy put out a call on Facebook.

Their hope was getting just one driver to bring their truck to the party, but they got a whole fleet of fun instead.

“I really wasn’t expecting this many, but it’s just awesome,” Cindy Patton said.

Henry’s reaction put a smile on the face of family, friends and the tow truck drivers who heard the call and came out en masse.

“That was worth it all,” said Phillip Campbell with Fred Robertson Wreckers Service. “That’s worth spending the day to come out and see him be excited, grab those controls and handle that truck like a pro.”

But the way all the drivers came out on a Saturday says a lot about the people behind the wheel.

“We may be competitors all week long, but when you know the stakes are high we all sick together, and we have each others’ backs when we need to,” Campbell said.