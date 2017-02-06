»»TOSTITOS DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE CAMPAIGN

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Shelia O’Connor

One popular game-time snack is helping drivers on the road stay safe.

Tostito’s, which makes tortilla chips, partnered up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to give drivers an easier way to get home after the Super Bowl than driving drunk.

Northport Assistant Chief of Police Keith Carpenter said he wants to remind everyone not to drink and drive.

“We want people to have a Plan B,” Carpenter said. “Whether it’s a designated driver, or a cab or Uber, to get home if they have been drinking.”

Tostitos is offering 25,000 customers a $10 Uber credit with the purchase of some of their products.