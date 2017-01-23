»»TORNADO TOUCHES DOWN IN MARENGO COUNTY DURING WEEKEND STORMS

Cleanup efforts are beginning in Marengo County after weekend storms and a tornado uprooted trees and damaged rooftops.

Nikki Dixon was one of many residents who said she woke up to the destruction the storm left behind.

“All of a sudden the house shook,” she said. “It shook the house.”

Severe weather hit the southern half of Marengo County early Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain and at least one tornado in the Dixon Mills area.

Jackie Stephens, who lives in Dixon Mills, said her family took cover as soon as the warning sirens blared.

“As soon as we sat down and locked arms, the tornado flew over,” she said.

Marengo County Engineer Ken Atkins was out surveying the damage shortly after the storm.

“Several big trees down,” Atkins said. “As soon as we get the phone call, I called my guys out and they go to work.”

There were also no reports of any injures from the storm.