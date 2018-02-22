»»TIGERS GET REVENGE OVER TIDE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Joe Gaither

Alabama’s Collin Sexton was sidelined with an abdominal injury on Jan. 17 when the Tide defeated Auburn 76-71 at Coleman Coliseum. He got his first taste of the Iron Bowl on Wednesday night facing a broad mixture of defenses designed to slow down his offensive output.

“I feel like they’re going to show a lot of different sets, zone, a lot of junk defense. Like 1-3-1’s 3-2’s just stuff that’s going to stir us up and stuff we’re not sure of right now.” Sexton said prior to the game.

Braxton Key, who has played well for the Bama basketball team since returning from a knee injury early in the year, said that coach Avery Johnson wants the team to emphasize rebounding and transition defense in order to find success against the Tigers.

Auburn was able to avenge the January loss despite dressing only seven scholarship athletes. The Tigers, shorthanded by an injury to Anfrenee McLemore and illness to Mustapha Heron, outscored Alabama 50-36 in the second half to claim victory 90-71 on Wednesday night. It is the most points Alabama has allowed all year. Auburn out rebounded Alabama 41-35 and forced the Tide into 17 turnovers for the game.

The victory moves Auburn’s record for the year to 24-4 (12-3). Alabama falls to a record of 17-11 (8-7). Alabama will host Arkansas next at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Auburn will go on the road to Florida at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.