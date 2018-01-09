»»TIDE COMES HOME TO A HERO’S WELCOME

It may have been chilly with a side of rain this morning, but Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide rolled back into Title Town with a very warm welcome.
With 17 national titles under their belt, the University of Alabama football team was greeted by dozens of fans braving the weather at the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport and the Mal Moore Athletic Facility.
Posted by WVUA 23 on Tuesday, January 9, 2018
We waste no time around here! #2018NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/vTev5ITdxb
— Coach Brent Key (@CoachBrentKey) January 9, 2018