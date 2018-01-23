»»THREE PEOPLE KILLED IN EARLY SUNDAY MORNING CAR ACCIDENT

Three people died Sunday morning after a traffic accident that happened just north of Woodstock.

The Tuscaloosa State Troopers say a vehicle driven by Jamarcus Templeton, 25, of Woodstock, was struck head-on by another vehicle. Templeton was pronounced dead on the scene. The other vehicle caught fire, killing the driver and passenger in the vehicle.

The identities of the two victims are being withheld pending notification from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

The crash occurred on U.S. 11 near the 108 mile marker around 3:30 a.m.