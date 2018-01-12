»»THREE JAILED IN BIBB COUNTY AFTER HORSES FOUND EMACIATED

Three Bibb County residents are behind bars facing animal cruelty charges after four horses were found extremely neglected on their property.

Taylor Roulaine, 21, faces two counts of cruelty to animals. Her husband Jenson Roulaine, 24, and his mother Jacqueline Roulane, 53, each face one count of the same charge.

The animals were discovered after one of the emaciated horses escaped the property and collapsed on the side of Pine Tree Road in Brierfield. People passing by noticed the animal in distress and called law enforcement.

Upon arrival, Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade and his deputies found three additional neglected horses that could not be seen from the road.

After removing the animals from the Roulaines’ possession, it was determined that two of the mares had reached a point of no return and the euthanasia was the most humane option. Of the 79 horses she has rehabilitated, Helping Horses Alabama Executive Director Shelley Jones told WVUA these are two of the worst she’s ever seen.

Sheriff Wade provided WVUA 23 reporter Chelsea Barton with the vet reports seen below.

Local non-profit Helping Horses Alabama was vital in caring for the mistreated animals and providing comfort for the two that were put down during their final time on earth.

The two surviving horses are being nursed back to health and are expected to make full recoveries.

Sheriff Wade told us, cruelty to animals is a felony is Alabama. He said depending on the defendant’s criminal history, it is punishable by 3-10 years in prison. Each if the Roulaines’ charges came with a $15,000 bond.

If you know anyone who needs assistance caring for large animals like horses, you can contact Helping Horses Alabama by visiting their website.