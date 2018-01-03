»»THREE BUSTED PIPES FLOODED NORTHRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

A flooded scene at Northridge High School Wednesday.

Workers trying to repair three water lines that burst after Tuesday Night’s frigid temperatures, which flooded one whole section of the school.

“They found water pouring out of the ceiling and water was everywhere on the floor. They found a bursted 3 quarter water line” says Jerry Mooreland, Plumbing Servicing Manager for Premier.

Mooreland also says the water ran inside the school for nearly 15 hours.

“Our folks caught it earlier enough that it was not terrible but, it was a significant amount of flooding. It impacted about 12 classrooms on one entire wing of the school, part of the Gym area and another little part next to our Auditorium” says Dr. Mike Daria, Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent.

“Its a 2 story part of the building. One of the breaks on the second floor, the water went down so, there’s some damage to the ceiling areas so, we’re having to replace some of the insulation and the ceiling tile and then we had one part where the drama classes are held. The props for the drama and of course we’re having to pull all of that out and get it dry cleaned and taken care of” says Daria.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says for the next several days, work crews will be working to clean up the water and fix the problem before the start of school Monday.

Daria says Thursday, Teachers will return to work from the Christmas Break. But, says it won’t be an issue because they will be in meetings most the day in other parts of the school.

“We will make it work. We’ll get this place dried out our classrooms will be in decent shape and we’re use to having to deal with impromptu situations so, we’ll make it work” says Suzette Puzinauskas, Teacher at Northridge High School.

Dr. Daria says the flooding didn’t do any damage to the building structure.

He says he’s confident the issue will be fixed before Monday.