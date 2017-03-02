»»THREE BAND STUDENTS IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER MARDI GRAS ACCIDENT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Peyton Shepard

Three members of the Gulf Shores High School Band remain in critical condition after an SUV ran into the band during a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores.

The hospitalized students, all eighth-graders, were three of 12 students injured in the accident on Tuesday when a 73-year-old driver hit them from behind. The other nine students have since been released from the hospital.

A GoFundMe account set up for the students has already raised more than $23,000 and will contribute to replacing the instruments that were damaged in the accident. The band’s page can be found here.