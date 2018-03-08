»»THREATS OF SCHOOL SHOOTINGS MADE AT TWO TUSCALOOSA HIGH SCHOOLS

Another terrifying day for anyone affiliated with Tuscaloosa City schools as two separate threats caused chaos and disruption in daily operations.

This comes just a few days after guns were brought by students to Central High School and West Lawn Middle School, so Thursday’s threats were taken very seriously. The threat at Central High School Thursday stemmed from a disturbing social media post.

It read, “I’m shooting up central school today at 1:30. Beware.” The threat was made from an account called “centralhoes123” on social media.

The threat put the school on what’s called a heightened alert, where students are able to move throughout the school and parents are able to check their children out of school. Hundreds did so today in light of the threat. It wasn’t until around 2:00 pm that officials determined there was no merit to the threat and the heightened alert was lifted. We spoke with students as they were checking out of school.

“I was actually scared because I didn’t know what was going on, Central student Rachee Godbolt said. “It was all over social media, snap chat, facebook, instagram, everyone was posting it. Everyone was on lock down and was terrified,” he added.

Tuscaloosa City Schools superintendent Dr. Mike Daria spoke to the media after the all clear was given, saying his staff will be working with the Tuscaloosa Police Department in the upcoming days on ways to try to keep incidents like from recurring, but they need help from the students’ homes as well.

“If parents are hearing there’s a problem,” Daria stated. “We need to know about it. An adult in the school needs to receive it and respond to it. So that we can make sure we take care of that child because every child in the school system deserves to feel safe at school and if that’s not happening we need to know,” he said.

The Central High School threat didn’t stand alone. Paul W. Bryant High School was placed on lock down briefly Thursday after a report of a weapon on campus. The lock down was lifted after Tuscaloosa Police found the threat to not be credible.

Dr. Mike Daria says many of the schools do have metal detectors but they are not always in use.