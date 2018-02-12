»»THIS REGIONAL SPORTS COMPETITION COMES COMPLETE WITH BROOMSTICKS. AND SNITCHES

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

Harry Potter fans flew into Tuscaloosa for the South Regional Quidditch Championship this weekend.

It’s certainly not a sport as big as football, but fourteen teams in the collegiate and community divisions played in Tuscaloosa for a spot at nationals.

Even though quidditch is a sport just like any other where winning is the ultimate goal, players and staff from United States Quidditch agree that the atmosphere and friendships are the best part of this magical game.

“We don’t say no to anyone, we are very welcoming and I think that’s very special,” said events director Mary Kimball. “Coming from a rugby background it takes a little bit of getting used to playing with all genders, but it’s really special and I think its what makes quidditch so unique in the world of sports.”

The U.S Quidditch cup will host more than 80 teams from across the country this April in Round Rock, Texas, including South Regional Championship winner Florida’s Finest.