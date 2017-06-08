»»THIRD ANNUAL HIGHWAY 2 HALE BICYCLING EVENT IS SATURDAY

Trending
The American Advertising Federation of Tuscaloosa is hosting the third annual Highway 2 Hale Century Bike Ride Saturday.

Fundraising goes toward scholarships for advertising and public relations students at the University of Alabama.

The ride begins and ends in Hale County at Moundville Archaeological Park.

There are four different routes available for riders: 25 miles, 38 miles, 69 miles and the full 100-mile route.

You can register online at highway2hale.com, and same-day registration begins at 6 a.m. Saturday. The ride begins at 7 a.m.

 

