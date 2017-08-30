»»THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA FOR THE ALABAMA/FSU GAME

Here is a list of some of the things Alabama fans can do in Atlanta before the Alabama/ Florida State kickoff Saturday.

ESPN College Game Day: The network’s pregame show will begin broadcasting at 8 a.m. est. in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans are encouraged to bring signs and watch as Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack provide commentary and make game predictions.

Fan Day at World of Coca-Cola: From noon to 6 p.m., World of Coca-Cola will host a tailgate event, featuring free samples of Coke Zero Sugar, free hamburgers while supplies last and cornhole games. The World of Coca-Cola is at 121 Baker St. NW and will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Admission is $17 for adults (13 to 64 years old), $15 for seniors (65 and older) and $13 for youth 3-12. Children 2 years old and younger admitted free. College students with a valid ID can buy tickets for $10. Go to www.worldofcoca-cola.com.

Tailgate Town: Free pregame tailgate event begins at noon and runs until 8 p.m. at International Plaza. Fans can play tailgate games, sample foods, wing eating contest and watch other college football action on big-screen televisions. Home Depot is the sponsor.

FanZone: 3-7 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center, Building C, halls C1 and C2. Admission is free with a game tickets. The FanZone, sponsored by Coca-Cola, features team pep rallies, interactive football skill games, giveaways, contests, food, drinks and free samples. WVUA 23 will be broadcasting it’s Crimson Tide Kickoff Show live inside the Fanzone from 12-1 p.m.

For more information log onto http://www.chick-fil-akickoffgame.com

If you plan to stay in Tuscaloosa and watch the game on television be sure to tune in at 11 a.m. CST for the first Crimson Tide Kickoff Show live from Atlanta with Gary Harris, Brandon Kamerman and Zach Tigert.