»»THE TUSCALOOSA CITY COUNCIL VOTED TO BRING AN ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT TO DOWNTOWN 3 DAYS A WEEK ON A PERMANENT BASIS

During Tuesday night’s Tuscaloosa City Council Meeting, the City voted to amend its version of the Downtown Entertainment District to 3 days a week.

In January, the City Council discussed making the Entertainment District 7 days a Week.

But, residents had concerns about it.

Last week, it was tabled.

Tuesday, the Council voted to bring an Entertainment District to Downtown, Tuscaloosa on a permanent basis.

Fridays and Saturdays it will be from 11 A.M. until 11 P.M.

Sundays it will be from Noon until 9 P.M.

This will also mean during special events or festivals on the Weekends, people will not have to get a Special Permit because it will already be in place.

“We’ve been using an Entertainment District for events, for festivals for different things happening Downtown and even applied them every Weekend through the Fall. We had a lot of success with it and we feel we’re at a point we can further that and expand it every Weekend for the next 6 Months” says District 4, Tuscaloosa City Councilman Matt Calderone.

The Tuscaloosa City Council will look at how well its doing in 6 Months to see if they will need to make any changes.