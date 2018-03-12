»»THE TRUCK AND WHEEL GROUP CELEBRATES NEW PRODUCTION PLANT

David Williams III

Alabama’s unemployment rate is the lowest its ever been at 3.5 percent, and new businesses throughout the state have been a driving force in bringing that number down.

Truck and Wheel opened up their 127,000 square foot plant on March 9. It is the Spanish company’s first location in the United States.

Truck and Wheel will be the supplier for industrial tires and sequencing for automotive manufacturers in the region, which will help companies like Mercedes Benz. This $32.5 million investment is expected to bring more than 70 jobs to Alabama and Gov. Kay Ivey has told Truck and Wheel exactly what to expect in their new employees.

“I’ve told this company that they can be assured that they’re going to find good, trained, well-trained workers to fill this plant and they’ll be eager to serve,” said Ivey.

Ivey also said she is excited to see Truck and Wheel flourish here in Alabama and hopes the business will expand in the state soon.