»»THE TRADITION CONTINUES: HONORING THE 52ND ANNIVERSARY OF BLOODY SUNDAY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Codie Harris

Hundreds of people packed onto the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma for the 52nd anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Several of these marchers were kids who took part in the march for the first time, some coming from near and some from far to participate in the historic day.

On March 7, 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil and religious leaders led civil rights demonstrators across the bridge on their way to Montgomery, calling for voting rights. This year, the older and younger generations marched alongside each other as they crossed the bridge like their predecessors.

Not as many people marched this year compared to the 50th anniversary march led by President Barack Obama, but many of these students say they plan to return for the march next year, continuing and preserving the tradition.