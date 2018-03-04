»»THE STATE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS IS LOOKING IN AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN BIBB COUNTY

The State of Bureau of Investigations is looking into a shooting involving a Bibb County police officer that happened on Sunday morning.

A Centreville police officer made a traffic stop on a car occupied by a male and female.

While the officer ran their information he figured out the man had an outstanding warrant.

When the officer attempted to take the man into custody, he sped away almost striking the officer and started a high speed chase.

The suspect then turned onto Countryside Road and came to a stop. He then allegedly got out of the car and pointed a hand gun at the officers.

That is when the officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect several times.

“Again, this is an ongoing investigation so we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to bring closure to this case and find out what really happened.” said State of Bureau Investigations Jason Ward.

The female riding with the man was taken into custody.

No law enforcement officers were injured, but the suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The investigation continues.