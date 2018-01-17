»»THE SOUTHERN CHRISTIAN LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE REACTS TO RACIST RANT RECORDING

In a racially charged video, now-former UA student Harley Barber repeatedly using the N-word and other Profane Language.

“The video was morally wrong. It disturbs the spirit of community. It disrupts the work of good will” says Tyshawn Gardner, President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

The video released on Monday, went viral, the same day American honored the 89th Birthday of Civil Rights Activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I think its bad business for the University Of Alabama. If a child or family is considering 2 or 3 Universities, they certainly don’t want to send their child to a school where it appears that this type of behavior is condoned” says Gardner.

Gardner is speaking out, saying it was potentially deflating and discouraging.

He says he would like to see the University Of Alabama work more aggressively to establish a Zero Tolerance Policy for situations like this.

“You never know when these actions will give way to acts of violence” says Gardner.

Gardner says moving forward, the SCLC will first gather all of the facts.

“We don’t want to be presumptuous. We want to gather the facts. We want to sit at the table. Its always the fIrst step for us to work to give the benefit of the doubt that people are handling it the way it should be handled” Gardner says.

The SCLC President says Harley Barber should not be the only one held accountable.

“Its sad that we can have a culture that welcomes, foster, condones and supports that. So, we need to do a better job at holding sororities, fraternities, groups accountable”

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference has not made contact with the University Of Alabama.

Garnder says they want to make sure the situation is handled fair for everyone.