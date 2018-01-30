»»THE DOWNTOWN ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT COULD BECOME A PERMANENT THING

The Downtown Entertainment District is one step closer to becoming permanent.

The current Entertainment District in Tuscaloosa started September 15th and expired Saturday, January 27th.

During Tuesday’s City Council Public Projects Committee, Members discussed making the current Entertainment District permanent.

This would mean people can openly drink alcohol.

Participating Retailers can serve alcohol in “To-Go” cups and Patrons can carry that cup inside the approved area.

If it becomes permanent, it will be in effect at all times, alcohol is sold.

“Currently, we already had several people request Special Entertainment Districts for events going on this year. So, what this would do is allow the Entertainment District to be permanent so, when there’s a special event or people want to have a Festival, it will be in place all the time” says Tera Tubbs, City Of Tuscaloosa Official.

The proposal moved out of Committee and now heads to the Council for a Public Hearing next Tuesday.