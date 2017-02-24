»»THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH INVESTIGATING MUMPS ON UA CAMPUS

The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating several cases of mumps on the University of Alabama campus after being notified by the University Medical Center. ADPH is working closely with the university to notify people who may have been exposed to the disease.

Mumps is best known for the appearance of puffy cheeks and swollen jaws, but these symptoms only occur in up to two-thirds of infected persons. Some other symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, muscle pain, tiredness and loss of appetite. Mumps can occasionally cause complications, especially in adults

The ADPH and UA have set up website with information about mumps, prevention and vaccinations at visit adph.org/imm, cdc.gov/mumps or https://www.ua.edu/campuslife/health/mumps.