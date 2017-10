»»THE BUCK STOPS HERE: DEER BREEDERS FINED FOR INTERSTATE IMPORT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jake Arthur

Two Alabama deer breeders have been charged with illegally transporting captive-bred whitetail deer from Indiana into Alabama.

Lewis H. Skinner and his partner Franklin Banks Loden, both from Northport, knowingly transported the deer in violation of interstate commerce laws.

Law enforcement say Skinner instructed Loden to transport six deer from Indiana.

Prosecutors also filed a plea agreement, saying Skinner knew that Alabama is a closed border state which doesn’t allow the import of deer.

Loden was stopped in Tuscaloosa and the deer were seized.

Skinner paid a $100,000 fine.