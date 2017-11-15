»»THANKSGIVING TRAVELERS BRING MORE RISK TO ROADS

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Bryn Caswell and WVUA 23 Web Writer Jimmy Miller

Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching, and with that comes an increase in travelers from all over the country as loved ones come together. In order to ensure a happy and healthy Thanksgiving, travel safety is of the utmost importance.

Last year, there were more fatal car crashes in Alabama during the week of Thanksgiving than in previous years. According to the University of Alabama Center for Advanced Public Safety, fatal car crashes in the state claimed 22 lives in 2016, up 40 percent from two years ago. CAPS Associate Director Rhonda Stricklin said the best thing drivers can do for their safety is to slow down.

“That’s the big factor. If you’re going to do one thing, slow down,” Stricklin said. “That’s because the speed just causes the severity of the crashes to go up so dramatically.”

How fast the car is traveling upon impact is a major decider on whether the passengers walk away or leave on a gurney. Stricklin also recommends traveling on Thanksgiving Day instead of earlier in the week.

“We used to tell people to travel earlier in the week to spread it out, but they’ve done that,” Stricklin said. “There are more crashes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving than a normal week because people are spreading out their travel.”

Additionally, drivers need to look out for deer while traveling. Deer are active at dusk, and with daylight saving time ending a few weeks before Thanksgiving, more people will be traveling in darkness.

“We are just trying to raise awareness and let drivers know this is a dangerous time,” Strickland said. “It should be a happy, joyful time, and a fatal crash can totally change that forever.”

In addition to slowing down and staying alert for crossing deer, it is important not to operate a vehicle under the influence. This is always the case, of course, but drunken driving during the holiday can be especially deadly.