»»TERRI SEWELL HOSTS HEALTHCARE FORUM

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Taylor Walton

Seventh District Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosted a public health care forum at Tuscaloosa DCH Regional Medical Center in partnership with health care providers/advocaters, hospital administrators, and consumers.

The participants discussed the future of the nations healthcare, the Affordable Care Act, medicare and medicaid and how the community plans to work together to strengthen them. It was free for the public and had complimentary refreshments for everyone. Sewell said she thinks its “irresponsible” for her fellow colleagues to consider repealing the healthcare act without having a plan of action to possible replace it.

“I think it’s really important as a legislature to really hear directly from constituents as to their concerns about the possible repeal of the affordable care act,” she said. “What will it be replaced with, if replaced at all?And I think it’s really important to hear from health care providers as well as patients and consumers themselves.”

Sewell said she’ll continue hosting these kinds of public and local forums in the future.