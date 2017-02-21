»»TERRI SEWELL HOSTING COMMUNITY FORUM IN SELMA

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Codie Harris

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is hosting a community forum alongside local health care providers, advocates and consumers at the Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma on Friday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. to discuss the future of the Affordable Care Act, as well as Medicare and Medicaid. Participants will hear how they can work together to protect, strengthen, and expand access to care for all Alabamians.

The forum marks Sewell’s fourth event in the 2017 “Protect Our Healthcare” Tour.

“Whether you are insured through the Affordable Care Act, have private insurance, are covered under Medicaid or Medicare or remain uninsured,” Sewell said. “I want to hear from you on what healthcare coverage means to you and what we in Washington can be doing to improve the quality of care and coverage for you and your family.”

The event is free and open to the public. She has also launched an online portal for Alabamians to share their healthcare stories.